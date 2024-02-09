February 9, 2024
Homestead Gardens
The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. Today, I’d like to introduce you to Hercules, a four-footed friend, and Dr. John Martin, a two-footed one!!

Hercules is a 6-year-old purebred Yorkshire Terrier who is lonely. His human got sick, and he was brought to the SPCA to be fostered while his human was in the hospital. Unfortunately, the illness was a lot more severe, and Hercules was surrendered for adoption.

He is the sweetest little friend and all he wants is to be near a human. He will follow you wherever you go and is perfectly content to sit on the floor near your feet or in your lap. Are you a single, couple, or family– Hercules will be perfect for you, and he still has a lot of pep to roughhouse and play! Plus, due to his non-Herculean size, the care is not as significant as it is for a larger dog!

HERCULES

And don’t forget, on Sunday from 8 AM to 11 AM, bring your pup to the Annapolis Mall and Paws at the Mall and take a lap or two. It is the Annual Hearts & Hounds Mall Walk for the pups. Come out and get some exercise for you and your pup for Heart Health Month, and be sure to get your free vascular screening from the Heart Health Foundation like Billy and I did!

Heart Healthy Maryland

Dr. John Martin

Dr. John Martin joined us today to speak about healthy hearts. Good news, Billy and I both have them. And we were tested. If you are unable to make the Hearts & Hounds Walk on Sunday, you can get a free screening all over Maryland–just go to hearthealthymaryland.com to find out where. And if you are looking to help out financially and have a great time, tomorrow night at Rams Head On Stage, Foreplay will be playing their 12th Annual Benefit for the Heart Health Foundation!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for this pup who will be your forever companion??

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

