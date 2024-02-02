February 2, 2024
Annapolis, US 48 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Magical and Whimsical: Children’s Theatre of Annapolis Presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week 18th Annual SOUPer Bowl Lunch for the Light House Annapolis Kicks off Black History Month on Tuesday! Delta 8 Reviews: Cannabis Research and Potential Health Benefits
Local News

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. Today, I’d like to introduce you to Fresh!

There’s a trend happening at the Anne Arundel County SPCA–little white fluffy dogs! We’re working to get to the bottom of it. But for now, our latest white fluffy dog is Fresh!

He is a 5-year-old Shih-Tzu mix with a personality that far outreaches his size. He is great on a leash, housebroken, and friendly to other dogs and cats (although Jimmy the office cat was being Jimmy).

His owners moved away to a rental that would not accept animals, so he was surrendered and is looking for a comfy couch to watch the Super Bowl–or at least the Puppy Bowl beforehand!

Speaking of the Super Bowl, on Super Bowl Sunday from 8 AM to 11 AM, bring your pup to the Annapolis Mall and Paws at the Mall and take a lap or two. It is the Annual Hearts & Hounds Mall Walk for the pups. Come out and get some exercise for you and your pup for Heart Health Month and be sure to get your free vascular screening from the Heart Health Foundation.

As a sucker for Shih-Tzus, I spent some extra time playing with Fresh, and he’d be perfect in any house. He’s very happy to put his legs out back and sit by your side, chase a ball or toy, or get into a bit of roughhousing! Does he have YOUR home in his future?

And remember that last week, Billy said that right now, there are financing rates from Annapolis Subaru as low as 1.9% on select models, and if you are in the market for a new car, it is a great time to buy. Wall Street seems to agree as well!

Fresh

Do you have a place in your home and heart for this pup who will be your forever companion??

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News Post To FB
Previous Article

18th Annual SOUPer Bowl Lunch for the Light House

 Next Article

Magical and Whimsical: Children’s Theatre of Annapolis Presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW IV

ASO MW IV

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu