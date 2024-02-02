The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. Today, I’d like to introduce you to Fresh!

There’s a trend happening at the Anne Arundel County SPCA–little white fluffy dogs! We’re working to get to the bottom of it. But for now, our latest white fluffy dog is Fresh!

He is a 5-year-old Shih-Tzu mix with a personality that far outreaches his size. He is great on a leash, housebroken, and friendly to other dogs and cats (although Jimmy the office cat was being Jimmy).

His owners moved away to a rental that would not accept animals, so he was surrendered and is looking for a comfy couch to watch the Super Bowl–or at least the Puppy Bowl beforehand!

Speaking of the Super Bowl, on Super Bowl Sunday from 8 AM to 11 AM, bring your pup to the Annapolis Mall and Paws at the Mall and take a lap or two. It is the Annual Hearts & Hounds Mall Walk for the pups. Come out and get some exercise for you and your pup for Heart Health Month and be sure to get your free vascular screening from the Heart Health Foundation.

As a sucker for Shih-Tzus, I spent some extra time playing with Fresh, and he’d be perfect in any house. He’s very happy to put his legs out back and sit by your side, chase a ball or toy, or get into a bit of roughhousing! Does he have YOUR home in his future?

And remember that last week, Billy said that right now, there are financing rates from Annapolis Subaru as low as 1.9% on select models, and if you are in the market for a new car, it is a great time to buy. Wall Street seems to agree as well!

Fresh

Do you have a place in your home and heart for this pup who will be your forever companion??

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

