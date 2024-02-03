February 3, 2024
Annapolis, US 37 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
The Bernie House to Host Mardi Gras Ball in Support of Domestic Violence Survivors Best Spanish Podcasts to Tune Into in 2024 Leadership Anne Arundel Opens Applications for Flagship Program Class of 2025 Is WRNR Coming Back to AM Radio in Annapolis? Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra and Broadneck High School present “A Celtic Collaboration”
Life In The Area

The Bernie House to Host Mardi Gras Ball in Support of Domestic Violence Survivors

On February 24, 2024, The Bernie House, an organization dedicated to aiding survivors of domestic violence, will host its annual Mardi Gras Ball. The event, set to take place at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, is a key fundraiser for the organization, which offers vital transitional housing and support to families affected by domestic abuse.

The gala, scheduled from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm, is not only a celebration but also a crucial platform for both longstanding and new supporters to contribute to The Bernie House’s mission. All donations collected during this event will directly fund the organization’s initiatives, which focus on providing a safe, nurturing environment for those in urgent need.

At the heart of The Bernie House’s work is a two-year transitional housing program. This program is designed to offer more than just shelter; it provides a real family environment that prepares survivors of domestic violence for a future of stability and success. The goal is to support these individuals and their families as they move towards permanent housing and financial independence.

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW

The Mardi Gras Ball is a testament to the resilience, hope, and survival of the individuals The Bernie House serves. Patricia H. Slaughter, the founder of The Bernie House, emphasizes the importance of community involvement in combating domestic abuse and supporting survivors on their journey to rebuild their lives. You can plan to attend the ball, make a donation, or simply spread the word about their vital work.

The Bernie House plays a crucial role in addressing the issue of homelessness caused by domestic violence. By providing survivors and their children with longer-term transitional housing, the organization helps them build essential support structures, heal from their trauma, and gain the confidence and skills needed for financial stability.

This year’s Mardi Gras Ball is more than just a fundraiser; it is a celebration of strength and an opportunity for the community to come together in solidarity against domestic abuse. The Bernie House continues its dedication to providing a violence-free home for families in crisis, guiding them towards a future of stability and success.

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Best Spanish Podcasts to Tune Into in 2024

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW IV

ASO MW IV

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu