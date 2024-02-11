The Bernie House to Host Mardi Gras Ball in Support of Domestic Violence Survivors

On February 24, 2024, The Bernie House, an organization dedicated to aiding survivors of domestic violence, will host its annual Mardi Gras Ball. The event, set to take place at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, is a key fundraiser for the organization, which offers vital transitional housing and support to families affected by domestic abuse.

The gala, scheduled from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm, is not only a celebration but also a crucial platform for both longstanding and new supporters to contribute to The Bernie House’s mission. All donations collected during this event will directly fund the organization’s initiatives, which focus on providing a safe, nurturing environment for those in urgent need.

At the heart of The Bernie House’s work is a two-year transitional housing program. This program is designed to offer more than just shelter; it provides a real family environment that prepares survivors of domestic violence for a future of stability and success. The goal is to support these individuals and their families as they move towards permanent housing and financial independence.

The Mardi Gras Ball is a testament to the resilience, hope, and survival of the individuals The Bernie House serves. Patricia H. Slaughter, the founder of The Bernie House, emphasizes the importance of community involvement in combating domestic abuse and supporting survivors on their journey to rebuild their lives. You can plan to attend the ball, make a donation, or simply spread the word about their vital work.

The Bernie House plays a crucial role in addressing the issue of homelessness caused by domestic violence. By providing survivors and their children with longer-term transitional housing, the organization helps them build essential support structures, heal from their trauma, and gain the confidence and skills needed for financial stability.

This year’s Mardi Gras Ball is more than just a fundraiser; it is a celebration of strength and an opportunity for the community to come together in solidarity against domestic abuse. The Bernie House continues its dedication to providing a violence-free home for families in crisis, guiding them towards a future of stability and success.

