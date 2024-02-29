State House in Annapolis Locked Down After Anonymous Threat

The State House in Annapolis was locked down on Thursday evening after an anonymous phone call was received. Around 5 p.m., the Annapolis Police Department, along with Maryland Capitol Police, Anne Arundel County Police, and the Maryland State Police responded to a threat of potential harm directed at the Capitol. Annapolis Police spokesperson Bernie Bennett said that no suspect or weapon had been located.

The Maryland State House is currently on lockdown due to a security threat — Maryland State Police, Annapolis Police and Maryland Capital Police are sweeping the State House based on the phoned-in threat. pic.twitter.com/L1TlBkki5a — 南洋辉叔 Uncle Hui (@alexcmhwee) February 29, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland State House was locked down for an undisclosed security threat late Thursday afternoon.



Find a trusted source for news; here’s mine.



Story and AP Photo: @APBrianWitte @APhttps://t.co/AjDQsyqDW2 pic.twitter.com/qXPKTWORbn — Bryan Woolston (@woolstonphoto) February 29, 2024

Police officers were observed entering the building armed, as precautionary measures were taken. During this time, most offices within the State House were empty, with lawmakers likely in other buildings; however, those in the building were asked to shelter in place and to turn off their lights.

By 6:30 pm, David Colloins from WBAL tweeted that the Annapolis Police confirmed that nothing suspicious was found.

Annapolis police say nothing suspicious was found at the State Capitol Building after a threat regarding the building came in around 5pm pic.twitter.com/4fdWe4nPpK — David Collins (@dcollinsWBAL) February 29, 2024

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

