State House in Annapolis Locked Down After Anonymous Threat

The State House in Annapolis was locked down on Thursday evening after an anonymous phone call was received. Around 5 p.m., the Annapolis Police Department, along with Maryland Capitol Police, Anne Arundel County Police, and the Maryland State Police responded to a threat of potential harm directed at the Capitol. Annapolis Police spokesperson Bernie Bennett said that no suspect or weapon had been located.
Police officers were observed entering the building armed, as precautionary measures were taken. During this time, most offices within the State House were empty, with lawmakers likely in other buildings; however, those in the building were asked to shelter in place and to turn off their lights.
By 6:30 pm, David Colloins from WBAL tweeted that the Annapolis Police confirmed that nothing suspicious was found.