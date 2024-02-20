February 20, 2024
Annapolis, US 44 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
STARTING SATURDAY… Annapolis Restaurant Week 2024! Attention Fifth Graders: Zachary’s Jewelers Mother’s Day Jewelry Design Contest is Open! Walmart Stabbing: Two Females, One Male Wanted by Police More Than 40 Events Planned for Maryland Day Weekend Rotary Club Hosting Travel Raffle to Benefit Charting Careers
Life In The Area

STARTING SATURDAY… Annapolis Restaurant Week 2024!

Annapolis Restaurant Week started in Annapolis sixteen years ago to support local restaurants in the off-season. It is a fun way to support our local restaurants, save a few dollars, have a fantastic meal, get out of the house, and enjoy time with friends and family.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to treat yourself or your friends to delicious meals at reasonable prices. Reservations are recommended as this is a popular week to dine out or carry out!

This is one of the best times to eat out in Annapolis area restaurants. This year’s event starts on February 24th. The 9-day event runs through Sunday, March 3rd, and will feature more than 40 of the Annapolis area’s best restaurants. Those participating in this annual event will offer special selections for a 2-course breakfast, a 2-course lunch, or a three-course dinner–or all of the above! Select locations will also offer additional bonus items and specials, including 1/2 price bottles of wine, discounted appetizers, or specialty drinks.

Final details are being hashed out, so stay tuned for more information!

So far, here’s who’s in!

  • Blackwall Hitch
  • Buddy’s Crabs & Ribs
  • Café Mezzanotte
  • Café Normandie
  • Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen
  • Carrol’s Creek Cafe
  • Chick & Ruth’s Delly
  • Galway Bay Irish Restaurant
  • The Light House Bistro
  • The Lodge Annapolis
  • Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano
  • Miss Shirley’s Café
  • Ruth’s Chris Steak House
  • Severn Inn
  • Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar

This list is subject to change.

Annapolis Restaurant Week restaurants are currently posting their menus, additional specials, and reservations options online at www.annapolisrestaurantweek.com

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News Post To FB
Previous Article

Attention Fifth Graders: Zachary’s Jewelers Mother’s Day Jewelry Design Contest is Open!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW IV

ASO MW IV

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu