Homestead Gardens
Local News

St. Anne’s School of Annapolis Installs New Head of School

St. Anne’s School of Annapolis officially installed Connie Coker as Head of School in a special, community-wide ceremony held at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church on the evening of Thursday, January 25. Mrs. Coker is St. Anne’s School’s Fourth Head of School since its founding in 1994.

The Rev. Canon Manoj M. Zacharia of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church presided over the ceremony along with The Rev. Randy K. Callender of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church. Many special guests of the School were in attendance including two of the School’s founders, Hutchey Doley and Caroline Aras, as well as the School’s First Head of School, Fran Lukens.

“St. Anne’s School is celebrating its 30th year, and because of that, the School’s roots in the Episcopal tradition, and the overall excitement regarding Mrs. Coker’s new headship, the Board wanted to hold an event that truly captured this moment in history for our School,” said Shani Bagley, Board Member and Installation Committee Chair. “Lifting up Mrs. Coker while also uniting our entire community in celebration and prayer was wonderful. It was such a special night for our special school.”

Mrs. Coker began working in St. Anne’s School’s administration in 2019, and prior to being named Head of School, she served as the Associate Head of School for 3 years. St. Anne’s School’s Board of Trustees selected Mrs. Coker in August 2023 following a nationwide search conducted in coordination with an outside educational firm, Carney Sandoe & Associates (CS&A). Shortly after announcing Mrs. Coker’s headship, an Installation Committee was created to shape the installation event. The ceremony of installation is a time-honored Episcopal tradition that reveals an institution’s respect for the profound responsiblity of school leadership.

Of the ceremony, Mrs. Coker noted, “I was honored to take part in such a hallowed tradition. The service and everyone in attendance reminded me just how vibrant the St. Anne’s School community is and has been for the last 30 years. I am inspired daily by the students and the extraordinary team of educators with whom I am honored to work. It is a great responsibility and true honor to support and lead the St. Anne’s School community for years to come with joy, passion, empathy, and strength. I look forward  to journeying forward together and seeing what the next 30 years has in store for us all at St. Anne’s School.”

TOMORROW: God + Country Presented by the Annapolis Film Society

