SPECIAL SCREENING: God + Country Presented by the Annapolis Film Society

Continuing their screenings of notable films, the Annapolis Film Society and the Annapolis Film Festival will bring God + Country to the Bowen Theater at Maryland Hall on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Get ready for a cinematic event that promises to challenge perspectives and spark conversation. The Annapolis Film Society is thrilled to invite you to a showing of Rob Reiner and Dan Partland’s powerful new documentary, “God & Country,” a thought-provoking exploration into Christian Nationalism.

From director Dan Partland and producer Rob Reiner, God & Country looks at the implications of Christian Nationalism and how it distorts not only our constitutional republic but Christianity itself. Featuring prominent Christian thought leaders, God & Country asks this question: What happens when a faith built on love, sacrifice, and forgiveness grows political tentacles, conflating power, money, and belief into hyper-nationalism?

This documentary is not just a film; it’s a conversation-starter featuring insights from religious leaders, scholars, journalists, and historians. In the words of Oscilloscope’s Dan Berger, this film is a “clarion call” to understand the nuances of faith and political identity. Don’t miss your chance to see this provocative film firsthand through the Annapolis Film Society.

Tickets are available right now for this screening in the Bowen Theater at the Goldstein-Cunitz Center for Film & New Media at Maryland Hall. The doors will open at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, with the film beginning at 7:00 pm.

