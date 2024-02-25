February 25, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Local News

South River High and CAT North Named National Merit Schools of Distinction

The Center of Applied Technology North (CAT North) and South River High School have been named National Merit Schools of Distinction by Magnet Schools of America, the national association for magnet and theme-based schools.

“This award stands as a powerful testament to the combined endeavors of our students, committed staff, and the steadfast backing of our community,” said Center of Applied Technology North Principal JoeRose. “Each day, we collaboratively craft extraordinary opportunities for our students, a manifestation of the exceptional teamwork that characterizes CAT North. The significance of this award resonates through the hard work and dedication of our remarkable teachers, students, staff members, parents, and business partners, each playing a crucial role in our shared success.”

To earn the recognition, members of Magnet Schools of America must submit a detailed application that is scored by a panel of educators. These schools are judged and scored on their demonstrated ability to raise student academic achievement, promote racial and socioeconomic diversity, provide integrated curricula and instruction, and create strong family and community partnerships that enhance the school’s magnet theme.

“The STEM values of empathy, mindfulness, radical curiosity, ethics, integrity, design, and systems thinking, passion for play, and changemaking fit snuggly like puzzle pieces into our school’s vision to empower our students to achieve excellence individually and collaboratively,” said South River High School Principal Stacey Smith. “To be recognized as a National Merit School of Distinction is a clear indication that our efforts are properly aligned to prepare students for college, career, and community contribution. Inquiry and curiosity drive student learning alongside community-based STEM professionals who nurture students’ innate passions while stimulating their imaginations, creativity, and problem-solving abilities. I am proud to be a part of this special culture where we’ve combined compassion and collaboration to cultivate this amazing, thriving community.”

Both principals will be recognized and receive the National Merit School of Distinction Award on behalf of their schools during an awards ceremony held at Magnet Schools of America’s 41st National Conference hosted by New York City Schools, April 16-20, 2024.

CAT North and South River HS are the only Maryland schools to receive the Distinction Award. They join other magnet schools in AACPS that have earned national honors for elite instruction and experiences.

