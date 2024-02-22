Smashing Grapes in Gambrills Closes, Making Way for The Farmhouse

Titan Hospitality Group, a leading restaurant management company in the mid-Atlantic region, is set to expand its portfolio with the summer debut of The Farmhouse Gambrills. This new dining establishment will replace Smashing Grapes Gambrills, with Titan Hospitality transferring all Smashing Grapes employees to other sister locations within Anne Arundel County.

Although The Farmhouse marks a new chapter for the Crofton-based group, Smashing Grapes will continue to operate, with a new Columbia location opening near Merriweather Post Pavilion in early May.

The Farmhouse is inspired by Titan’s existing concepts, The Lodge and Blackwall Barn & Lodge. It will retain key elements from these sister restaurants, emphasizing farm-to-table cuisine and offering a more local and rustic dining experience. Local interior designer Bobbi Nock, known for her work on Titan’s properties, will lead the design and décor efforts for The Farmhouse.

James King, CEO of Titan Hospitality Group, commented on the new venture, “The Farmhouse is set to offer a fresh dining approach, focusing on local farms and vendors to provide fresh, delicious ingredients. We’re excited to introduce this new concept in Gambrills while maintaining the presence of Smashing Grapes in Columbia.”

The Farmhouse Gambrills will feature three private dining rooms, a spacious outdoor patio, a bar and lounge area with an indoor fireplace, and a welcoming front porch. The menu will spotlight locally sourced produce and meats, alongside a vegan and gluten-free menu and a selection of house-made signature cocktails and mocktails.

Ahead of The Farmhouse’s opening, Titan Hospitality Group will launch a new Smashing Grapes location in Columbia in May 2024. For updates and more information, visit www.farmhousegambrills.com.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

