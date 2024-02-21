February 21, 2024
Annapolis, US 43 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Always Ice Cream Expanding Once Again SHA Starts Year-Long Project to Improve Sidewalks, Signalization on Route 214 in Edgewater FRIDAY: St. John’s College’s Spring Lecture & Concert Series! No Chromebook for You! Sort of! Sales Software – Business Development with AiSDR
Local News

SHA Starts Year-Long Project to Improve Sidewalks, Signalization on Route 214 in Edgewater

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is beginning construction of a $3.7 million project to enhance pedestrian safety and connectivity along westbound MD 214 (Central Avenue) between MD 2 (Solomons Island Road) and MD 253 (Mayo Road) in the Edgewater area of Anne Arundel County. The half-mile project will safely connect pedestrians to residences, schools and shopping centers and is expected to be complete in 2025, weather permitting.

The project includes:

  • the construction of new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk along westbound MD 214,
  • refining the traffic signal timing at the MD 214 / MD 253 intersection to improve traffic flow during peak travel periods, and the addition of accessible pedestrian signals and marked crosswalks,
  • installing two new stormwater management ponds and
  • landscaping, curb and gutter and drainage improvements.

Pedestrian access will be maintained while construction work is underway. Single lane closures will be in effect along MD 2, MD 214 and MD 253 during peak and off-peak periods along with periodic detours as needed. Work times may be adjusted to expedite the project.

Contractor Pessoa Construction Co., of Fairmount Heights – an MDOT-certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise – will perform the work. Learn more about the project here.

The State Highway Administration appreciates customers’ patience during construction as we work to improve Maryland’s transportation system. Drivers are asked to stay alert, focused and be aware of reduced speed limits and driving patterns. Slow down and move over in construction zones, it’s the law.

Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for assistance. Customers with questions may contact the State Highway Administration District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

FRIDAY: St. John’s College’s Spring Lecture & Concert Series!

 Next Article

Always Ice Cream Expanding Once Again

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW IV

ASO MW IV

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu