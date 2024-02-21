SHA Starts Year-Long Project to Improve Sidewalks, Signalization on Route 214 in Edgewater

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is beginning construction of a $3.7 million project to enhance pedestrian safety and connectivity along westbound MD 214 (Central Avenue) between MD 2 (Solomons Island Road) and MD 253 (Mayo Road) in the Edgewater area of Anne Arundel County. The half-mile project will safely connect pedestrians to residences, schools and shopping centers and is expected to be complete in 2025, weather permitting.

The project includes:

the construction of new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk along westbound MD 214,

refining the traffic signal timing at the MD 214 / MD 253 intersection to improve traffic flow during peak travel periods, and the addition of accessible pedestrian signals and marked crosswalks,

installing two new stormwater management ponds and

landscaping, curb and gutter and drainage improvements.

Pedestrian access will be maintained while construction work is underway. Single lane closures will be in effect along MD 2, MD 214 and MD 253 during peak and off-peak periods along with periodic detours as needed. Work times may be adjusted to expedite the project.

Contractor Pessoa Construction Co., of Fairmount Heights – an MDOT-certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise – will perform the work. Learn more about the project here.

The State Highway Administration appreciates customers’ patience during construction as we work to improve Maryland’s transportation system. Drivers are asked to stay alert, focused and be aware of reduced speed limits and driving patterns. Slow down and move over in construction zones, it’s the law.

Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for assistance. Customers with questions may contact the State Highway Administration District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

