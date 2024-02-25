Say ‘I Do’ to Dream Wedding Planning at Live! Casino’s Annual Expo

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland is gearing up to host the much-anticipated third annual Wedding Expo on Sunday, March 3, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. This event promises to be a one-stop destination for couples planning their nuptials, offering access to some of the top wedding planners and designers from the DMV area.

The expo will feature the latest wedding wear fashion trends, insights from premier wedding planners and designers, and a chance to win exciting prizes. The highlight of the giveaways is the Grand Prize of a Free Rehearsal Dinner at Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland. Attendees will also get the unique opportunity to meet celebrity personalities from the wedding industry.

One of the event’s stars will be Lance Devereux, known for his role in VH1’s “My Celebrity Dream Wedding.” Devereux is a celebrated figure on television and an award-winning floral and event designer. His work has graced shows like The Real Housewives and Love & Hip-Hop and has been featured in several wedding publications. Devereux will bring his wealth of knowledge and experience to the expo, offering invaluable insights to aspiring event designers and couples alike.

Joining him will be Justin Alexander Warshaw, a renowned bridal gown designer whose journey in the fashion world began in 1946 in Brooklyn, New York. Over the years, his brand has evolved into one of America and Europe’s most influential bridal gown designers. His collections, such as Justin Alexander Signature and Adore by Justin Alexander, have garnered numerous awards and accolades.

For couples and guests interested in attending, tickets are priced at $20 and can be purchased through this link: Wedding Expo Tickets.

The Expo will be held at the Event Center at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, located at 7002 Arundel Mills Cir, Hanover, MD 21076.

Don’t miss this chance to dive into the world of wedding planning with some of the best in the business!

