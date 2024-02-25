February 25, 2024
Annapolis, US 30 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Say ‘I Do’ to Dream Wedding Planning at Live! Casino’s Annual Expo Charting Careers Students Take Part in a Wealth of Enriching Experiences Junior League Donates 400 Backpacks to The Blue Ribbon Project Craig Kates Joins MacKenzie Commercial as VP in Annapolis Office Local Business Spotlight: Department of Social Services – Fostering (Part 1)
Local News

Say ‘I Do’ to Dream Wedding Planning at Live! Casino’s Annual Expo

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland is gearing up to host the much-anticipated third annual Wedding Expo on Sunday, March 3, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. This event promises to be a one-stop destination for couples planning their nuptials, offering access to some of the top wedding planners and designers from the DMV area.

The expo will feature the latest wedding wear fashion trends, insights from premier wedding planners and designers, and a chance to win exciting prizes. The highlight of the giveaways is the Grand Prize of a Free Rehearsal Dinner at Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland. Attendees will also get the unique opportunity to meet celebrity personalities from the wedding industry.

One of the event’s stars will be Lance Devereux, known for his role in VH1’s “My Celebrity Dream Wedding.” Devereux is a celebrated figure on television and an award-winning floral and event designer. His work has graced shows like The Real Housewives and Love & Hip-Hop and has been featured in several wedding publications. Devereux will bring his wealth of knowledge and experience to the expo, offering invaluable insights to aspiring event designers and couples alike.

Joining him will be Justin Alexander Warshaw, a renowned bridal gown designer whose journey in the fashion world began in 1946 in Brooklyn, New York. Over the years, his brand has evolved into one of America and Europe’s most influential bridal gown designers. His collections, such as Justin Alexander Signature and Adore by Justin Alexander, have garnered numerous awards and accolades.

For couples and guests interested in attending, tickets are priced at $20 and can be purchased through this link: Wedding Expo Tickets.

The Expo will be held at the Event Center at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, located at 7002 Arundel Mills Cir, Hanover, MD 21076.

Don’t miss this chance to dive into the world of wedding planning with some of the best in the business!

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Charting Careers Students Take Part in a Wealth of Enriching Experiences

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW IV

ASO MW IV

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu