Rotary Club Hosting Travel Raffle to Benefit Charting Careers

The Rotary Club of Annapolis is hosting its annual Black Tie and Diamonds on Saturday, March 9, 2024, with the proceeds benefitting Charting Careers. For those who can’t make it to the event, the Travel Raffle is a great way to support Charting Careers! If you do plan to attend Black Tie & Diamonds, a Travel Raffle ticket purchase is a great way to increase your support of a premier youth-focused non-profit organization!

“The Black Tie & Diamonds Travel Raffle is an exciting way to complement the silent and live auction fundraising at the event,” stated Bob Reedy, president of Rotary Club of Annapolis. “One lucky winner can pick from fantastic trip options with the price of a reasonably priced and capped quantity sold ticket.”

“I love the Travel Raffle!” said Chera Howey, event co-chair. “It’s such a fun way to be able to support Charting Careers and help Annapolis area youth discover their power and reach their goals. All while having great odds to win a fantastic trip. It’s a win-win for everyone!”

Travel Raffle tickets for a trip for two cost $100 each and raffle ticket sales are capped at 250 tickets. The winning ticket will be drawn at Black Tie & Diamonds and purchasers do not have to be present to win. The winning ticket holder will have the opportunity to choose between five exciting trips:

Indianapolis 500 with Drivers Meeting Pass – 3-night stay with airfare

Whale watching in San Diego – 3-night stay with airfare

Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos – all-inclusive 4-night stay with airfare

Windjammer Sailing Tour in Bar Harbor – 3-night stay with airfare

The Best of Food and Wine Healdsburg: the Setting Wine Tasting at Bacchus Landing, Private tasting at Aperture, and Premier Experience at The Matheson. 3-night stay at Hotel Trio with airfare

The Rotary Club of Annapolis is delighted to support Charting Careers through the proceeds of Black Tie & Diamonds this year. This Annapolis-based non-profit organization has been established to inspire youth to discover their power and reach their goals through transformative mentoring, life-enriching opportunities and family partnership, and by serving as champions for equity. A Travel Raffle ticket is a great way to support this worthy non-profit!

The Travel Raffle tickets are always a sell-out, so don’t delay! Event and raffle tickets can be purchased by visiting www.annapolisrotary.org/btd-2024-order-page.

For more information about Black Tie and Diamonds, please contact Chera Howey at [email protected] or Jen Denney at [email protected].

