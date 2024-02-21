February 21, 2024
Life In The Area

Red Wanting Blue to Perform at Rams Head On Stage

Celebrating over a quarter-century of musical journey, the indie rock band Red Wanting Blue is set to perform at Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis, MD, on March 14, 2024. This event marks a rare milestone for the band, renowned for their endurance and artistic evolution in the often tumultuous music industry.

Originating from Athens, Ohio in 1996, Red Wanting Blue, often abbreviated as RWB, boasts a lineup of talented musicians including Scott Terry (lead vocals, tenor guitar, ukulele), Mark McCullough (bass, chapman stick, vocals), Greg Rahm (guitar, keyboards, vocals), Eric Hall (guitar, lap steel, vocals), and Dean Anshutz (drums, percussion). Together, they have navigated the rock music landscape with 11 studio albums to their credit, alongside their latest single “Goliath,” which released on January 18.

Red Wanting Blue

Thursday, March 14, 2024 | 7:30 PM
Rams Head On Stage
TICKETS

RWB’s upcoming performance at Rams Head On Stage, located at 33 West Street, Annapolis, MD, is scheduled for 7:30 pm, with doors opening at 6:30 pm. Tickets for this 21-and-over event range from $25 to $30. This concert offers fans a chance to experience the band’s unique blend of heartland rock ‘n’ roll, Americana, and modern metropolitan rock, a style that has earned them the title of “Midwestern rock heroes” by American Songwriter.

Red Wanting Blue’s journey from an independent group to a band that adeptly balances mainstream appeal with underground credibility is a testament to their adaptability and commitment to their music. Their catalog includes early independent albums like 1996’s “Velveteen,” modern rock era releases such as 2012’s “From the Vanishing Point” and 2014’s “Little America,” and their latest studio album, 2018’s “The Wanting,” released on Blue Élan Records. The latter features the heart-wrenching ballad “I’ve Got a Feeling It Hurts,” a collaboration with vocalist Liz Brasher, which has garnered significant attention on YouTube.

Red Wanting Blue’s longevity and relevance in the music industry, coupled with their dynamic live performances, make their upcoming show at Rams Head On Stage an event not to be missed by music enthusiasts in Annapolis and beyond.

