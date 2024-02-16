February 16, 2024
Prison Visitor Caught Smuggling Narcotics to Inmate

On January 22, 2024, a 26-year-old woman from Pasadena was arrested for attempting to smuggle narcotics into the Anne Arundel County Department of Detention Facilities on Jennifer Road in Annapolis. Correction Officers intercepted the contraband, suspected to be Suboxone, during her visit. Following an in-depth investigation, a 24-year-old male inmate, also from Pasadena, was identified as the intended recipient. He was found to have knowledge of the smuggling attempt and was subsequently charged on February 9, 2024.

This successful interception resulted from a collaborative effort between the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the Anne Arundel County Department of Detention Facilities, and the Maryland State Police under the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network. This network, supported by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention & Policy, aims to disrupt and dismantle criminal organizations through inter-agency collaboration and data sharing, enhancing safety across Maryland.

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
