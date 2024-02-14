Police Seeking Suspect in Brooklyn Park Armed Home Invasion

: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool inon line: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool inon line

Yesterday morning, Anne Arundel County Police were called to a home invasion in the 5900 block of Belle Grove Road in Brooklyn Park. The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m.

The victims stated the suspect entered their residence uninvited, assaulted them, and attempted to strike them with a knife. The suspect also caused damage to the victim’s residence.

The suspect, described as a Black male in his 20s, 6’5″ tall, fled on foot in an unknown direction.

There were no injuries. Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

