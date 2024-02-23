February 23, 2024
Local News

Police Avert Potential Coup at Annapolis City Hall

On the morning of February 22, 2024, precisely at 7:44 AM, our Annapolis Police officers embarked on a most unusual mission at City Hall. They seemingly thwarted a coup d’etat that was taking place. The call? Investigate a surprise guest snoozing near the conference room. After grabbing the Mayor’s gavel from City Hall Chambers, a 64-year-old Annapolis woman apparently decided that City Hall doubled as a cozy B&B.

Initially baffled, security guards informed the officers that the woman was found inside the conference room in dreamland. Her story? She slid in after an unwitting employee entered the building the previous evening. She slipped in before the door shut – a ninja in the night!

Once inside, it became evident to officers that she was clearly a connoisseur of fine cuisine, as she helped herself to a gourmet feast of Hot Pockets from the break room.

Despite having the Mayor’s gavel. the woman was escorted out, not with a bill for her stay, but with charges of one count of 2nd-degree burglary, two counts of 4th-degree burglary, and one count of theft.

Currently, she is being held without bond until her initial hearing on March 20th. Upon release, we suspect that City Hall may be the recipient of a one-star review on AirBNB!

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
A Few Moments With ZADA

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

