February 28, 2024
Annapolis, US 63 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Pedestrian Sustains Serious Injuries in Solomons Island Road Crash FINAL DAYS… Annapolis Restaurant Week 2024! Do You Believe In Magic? The Lovin’ Spoonful Takes to the Stage at Rams Head On Stage Unveiling the Elegance | The Traditional Kilt Daily News Brief | February 28, 2024
Local News

Pedestrian Sustains Serious Injuries in Solomons Island Road Crash

Last night, a serious incident occurred on Solomons Island Road at the intersection with MD Route 665, involving a pedestrian and a vehicle, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

At around 10:30 p.m. on February 27, 2024, a 2006 Toyota Scion, driven by a 42-year-old male from Annapolis, MD, was driving southbound on Solomons Island Road. As the driver attempted to merge onto MD Route 665 East, the vehicle collided with a pedestrian who was walking in the travel lanes. The pedestrian, a 61-year-old female from Edgewater, MD, was wearing dark clothing at the time, which, combined with the rainy conditions, may have contributed to the accident.

T he driver, who was unharmed and remained at the scene, immediately called 911.. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

FINAL DAYS… Annapolis Restaurant Week 2024!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW IV

ASO MW IV

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

AFF 2024

AFF 2024

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu