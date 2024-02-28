Pedestrian Sustains Serious Injuries in Solomons Island Road Crash

Last night, a serious incident occurred on Solomons Island Road at the intersection with MD Route 665, involving a pedestrian and a vehicle, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

At around 10:30 p.m. on February 27, 2024, a 2006 Toyota Scion, driven by a 42-year-old male from Annapolis, MD, was driving southbound on Solomons Island Road. As the driver attempted to merge onto MD Route 665 East, the vehicle collided with a pedestrian who was walking in the travel lanes. The pedestrian, a 61-year-old female from Edgewater, MD, was wearing dark clothing at the time, which, combined with the rainy conditions, may have contributed to the accident.

T he driver, who was unharmed and remained at the scene, immediately called 911.. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

