No Chromebook for You! Sort of!

In response to the conclusion of ESSER grants and increasing maintenance costs, Anne Arundel County Public Schools has announced modifications to its Chromebook distribution policy for the upcoming 2024-2025 academic year. This decision marks a significant shift from the existing process that allowed students from Grade 3 to 12 to take Chromebooks home, a practice initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting next year, Chromebooks will primarily be stationed at schools, rather than being distributed for home use. This change aims to maintain consistent device availability for all students. However, Anne Arundel County Public Schools reassures families that students requiring at-home access to a device will not be left unsupported. A loaner program will enable students to borrow Chromebooks free of charge for either a semester or an entire year, with the option for families to purchase insurance for these devices.

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Mark Bedell, cited economic challenges and the high number of damaged Chromebooks as key reasons for this policy update. He emphasized that while the ESSER funding’s end necessitates alterations in operations, the focus remains on ensuring student access to necessary technology without additional financial burdens.

As part of this transition, all student Chromebooks will be collected at the end of the current school year for inventory and possible refurbishment. They will be re-issued as class sets for the new school year.

Additionally, Anne Arundel County Public Library is conducting a free Chromebook giveaway for eligible residents of Anne Arundel County. This initiative, funded by Anne Arundel County and the State of Maryland, aims to support families meeting specific criteria. Eligible participants must be at least 18 years old, with a one Chromebook per household limit. Further details about this program are available here.

