Local News

MHEC Data Now Available Via Online Dashboards

The Maryland Higher Education Commission recently announced that a series of interactive data dashboards are available to the public online, offering a statistical snapshot that measures data in key areas of higher education in the state.

“These dashboards will serve as an important resource for our legislators, campus administrators, and for the general public,” said Maryland Higher Education Commission Acting Secretary Dr. Sanjay Rai. “The information provided includes new methodology and introduces the most recent data available, which can be beneficial in shaping higher education policy in Maryland.”

The dashboards allow the user to take a deep dive into the data, resulting in a better understanding of the patterns and trends influencing Maryland’s higher education. 

The 16 dashboards on the agency’s web page include downloadable data and technical notes, offering additional information for presenting and sharing the data with others, and incorporate information related to: 

  • Financial Aid 
  • Enrollment
  • Degrees
  • Faculty and staff
  • Private career schools
  • Tuition and fees
  • Retention and graduation 
  • Distance Education and Workforce Training

The Office of Research and Policy Analysis is responsible for creating the dashboards, along with studies of higher education issues and other research projects conducted by the Maryland Higher Education Commission.  

To view the dashboards, visit mhec.maryland.gov/About/Pages/Dashboards.aspx.

