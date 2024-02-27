Maryland to Hold Annual Statewide Climate Teach-In

Students across the state of Maryland will have the opportunity to learn about climate change through focused curriculum and discussions during the state’s second annual Climate Teach-In, which will take place April 1-7, 2024, in celebration of Earth Month. Sponsored by the Maryland Commission on Climate Change (MCCC) Education, Communication and Outreach (ECO) Working Group, the Teach-In encourages and provides resources for educators to engage with students of all ages in conversations and activities that advance climate change literacy and learning.

Schools, colleges, universities, and private entities are encouraged to host events, lead discussion groups, and organize activities that focus on climate education and action. Individual students can ask their teachers and administrators to “Make Climate a Class” during the first week of April 2024. Teach-In models and various resources are available on the Commission’s website.

“We want to inform, engage and encourage Marylanders to take action to achieve our bold climate goals,” said MCCC Chair and Secretary of the Environment Serena McIlwain. “Students are some of our best allies and ambassadors. I hope educators, schools, institutions, and organizations will join us.”

This year, MCCC is excited to welcome May Kay Connerton, Maryland’s current Teacher of the Year, as the spokesperson for the Teach-In campaign. “Climate discussions can be incorporated into any subject to expand awareness and understanding,” said Connerton. “As a Wellness Coordinator, I can help my students understand how the health of our environment can impact our individual well-being.”

Connerton and McIlwain will host a Teach-In kickoff event on April 3rd at Annapolis High School, a Registered Green School. Connerton will lead student members of the school’s Wellness, Environmental Science, and Great Outdoors clubs in a yoga session, while discussing the nexus between wellness and climate change.

One lucky participating school will be selected at random for a virtual or in-person visit during Climate Education Week from Secretary McIlwain and Mary Kay Connerton. Educators should take the MCCC Climate Teach-In pledge and register their intent to participate by February 15, 2024 to take part in the drawing.

“The Maryland Commission on Climate Change recognizes that dedicated climate education is imperative for the future of our planet,” said Jabari Walker, co-chair of ECO and Sustainability and Energy Coordinator at Bowie State University. “During the Teach-In, students not only learn important information about climate change but also bring that knowledge and awareness home to share it with their families.”

In 2023, ECO partnered with Bard College, which sponsors the Worldwide Climate Teach-In, to assist educators with programmatic resources and curriculum guidelines. Institutions throughout the state registered events for students from primary to post-graduate schools.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

