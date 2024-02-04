February 4, 2024
Annapolis, US 47 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
More Than 40 Events Planned for Maryland Day Weekend Chesapeake Arts Center Offers Programming for Black History Month Maryland Higher Education Commission Announces New App to Streamline State Scholarship Application Process Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi to Celebrate Chinese New Year Achieving Academic and Athletic Excellence: Strategies for Sustainable Success
Local News

Maryland Higher Education Commission Announces New App to Streamline State Scholarship Application Process

The Maryland Higher Education Commission today announced a new app to help streamline the financial aid application process to apply for State

scholarships and grants. Through the new MHEC One-App, students who plan to attend a college, university, or trade school between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025

may now apply for all of the financial aid programs offered by the State through one convenient application.

“This new app offers easy access to the financial aid information, while providing a more streamlined process when applying for the $130 million in financial aid available to Maryland students,” said Maryland Higher Education Commission Acting Secretary Dr. Sanjay Rai.

To get started, students are encouraged to log into or create their Maryland College Aid Processing System account today. Students who do not currently have an account will

be required to create one. Students will also be required to submit an email that they use frequently to ensure successful communication between the student and the agency—all notifications go through email.  

This includes undocumented students who are eligible for in-state tuition and replaces the Maryland State Financial Aid Application, known as the MSFAA, with the new

application, which is also located in the Maryland College Aid Processing System.

The Maryland Higher Education Commission administers 27 State scholarship and grant programs to more than 65,000 Maryland students annually.

Daily News Brief Education Local News
Previous Article

Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi to Celebrate Chinese New Year

 Next Article

Chesapeake Arts Center Offers Programming for Black History Month

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW IV

ASO MW IV

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu