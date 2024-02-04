Maryland Higher Education Commission Announces New App to Streamline State Scholarship Application Process

The Maryland Higher Education Commission today announced a new app to help streamline the financial aid application process to apply for State

scholarships and grants. Through the new MHEC One-App, students who plan to attend a college, university, or trade school between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025

may now apply for all of the financial aid programs offered by the State through one convenient application.

“This new app offers easy access to the financial aid information, while providing a more streamlined process when applying for the $130 million in financial aid available to Maryland students,” said Maryland Higher Education Commission Acting Secretary Dr. Sanjay Rai.

To get started, students are encouraged to log into or create their Maryland College Aid Processing System account today. Students who do not currently have an account will

be required to create one. Students will also be required to submit an email that they use frequently to ensure successful communication between the student and the agency—all notifications go through email.

This includes undocumented students who are eligible for in-state tuition and replaces the Maryland State Financial Aid Application, known as the MSFAA, with the new

application, which is also located in the Maryland College Aid Processing System.

The Maryland Higher Education Commission administers 27 State scholarship and grant programs to more than 65,000 Maryland students annually.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

