February 11, 2024
Maryland Hall to Host Naptown Vinyl Record Show on April 28, 2024

Maryland Hall in Annapolis is set to welcome vinyl record enthusiasts and collectors on April 28, 2024, for the Inaugural Naptown Vinyl Record Show. The event, scheduled to run from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, promises a day filled with music, food, and the opportunity for attendees to explore a diverse array of vinyl records, CDs, and tapes.

The show is designed to cater to casual music fans and serious collectors, offering a platform for participants to discover unique finds and share their passion for music. In addition to the main attractions, the event is expected to include additional surprises, enhancing the experience for all visitors.

Vendors specializing in vinyl records, CDs, or tapes are encouraged to participate in the show. However, space is limited, and interested parties should register as soon as possible.

Maryland Hall is also offering sponsorship opportunities for the event. Businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring the Naptown Vinyl Record Show can contact Maria Abreu at [email protected] for more information.

