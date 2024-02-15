February 15, 2024
Annapolis, US 42 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Library Seeks Student Member for Board of Trustees What To Do While Waiting For Food To Finish Cooking  Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is ON for April 6, 2024 SATURDAY: Paul Shaffer Live in Concert at Maryland Hall HUD Grants $110,668 to HACA Under FSS Program
Life In The Area

Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is ON for April 6, 2024

ABC Events will be presenting the 10th annual Maryland Chicken Wing Festival on Saturday, April 6th, 2024, at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds!  Tickets are limited and will likely sell out, so make sure to purchase your tickets ahead of time. And they are less expensive in advance!
What’s new?
  • Visit more wing vendors with more wing flavors, including all of your local favorites
  • Listen to Live Entertainment with several artists on multiple stages
  • Show off your ax throwing skills (what could go wrong?)
  • A mobile escape room
  • Mechanical Bull
  • Wing and Pepper Eating Contests
  • Sauce Competition
  • Kids can enjoy the expanded kids’ section
  • Plenty of tables and open space to enjoy your day
  • Much more

This is a fantastic day for the entire family, and rumor has it that they ordered perfect weather for the event!

With the limited capacity, tickets will go quickly. So, if you want to enjoy the first festival of 2024, get your tickets now!

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News Post To FB
Previous Article

SATURDAY: Paul Shaffer Live in Concert at Maryland Hall

 Next Article

What To Do While Waiting For Food To Finish Cooking 

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW IV

ASO MW IV

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu