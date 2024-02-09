February 9, 2024
Maryland Attorney General’s Office Issues Guidance on Avoiding Door-to-Door Sales Scams

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office has released a public advisory to help residents recognize and avoid various door-to-door sales scams. These fraudulent activities often involve imposters posing as legitimate salespeople, with their primary aim being to deceive consumers into revealing personal information or purchasing unnecessary goods or services.

The advisory highlights several common scams, including:

  1. Water Filtration Scams: Imposters may claim to represent the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) or similar organizations, offering “free” water tests and then pressuring homeowners to install unnecessary water filtration systems, often involving deceptive loan agreements.
  2. Fake Solar Energy Providers: Scammers take advantage of those seeking sustainable energy solutions, tricking them into signing forms that can lead to personal information theft and other fraudulent activities.
  3. Fraudulent Utility Representatives: These individuals falsely claim to be utility workers needing to inspect an emergency, using this as a pretext to steal property or personal information from within the home.
  4. Third-Party Energy Supplier Scams: Known as “slamming,” this involves misleading consumers into switching energy suppliers without providing them with accurate and complete information, a violation of Maryland law.
  5. Home Improvement Scams: Fraudulent contractors may offer low-cost repairs or claim to have leftover supplies from another project, often disappearing after receiving upfront payment.

The Attorney General’s Office also offers several tips for protecting oneself from these scams:

  • Conduct thorough research on any business before agreeing to services.
  • Legitimate salespeople should provide identification, avoid high-pressure tactics, and offer detailed written information for informed decision-making.
  • Always lock your doors during discussions with salespeople.
  • Insist on a comprehensive contract, including terms and conditions, before agreeing to any service, even if claimed to be “free.”
  • Avoid signing electronic documents without reading the entire agreement, and ensure a copy of the contract is provided.
  • Demand written quotes to avoid verbal quote manipulation.
  • Avoid cash payments; credit card or check payments may offer dispute options in case of fraud.
  • Be aware of your rights concerning licenses, deposit limits, and cancellation policies as stipulated by Maryland laws.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office emphasizes the importance of skepticism towards deals that appear too good to be true and encourages residents to remain vigilant against these deceptive practices.

