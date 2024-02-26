March 8-9: Hockey For Heroes

On March 8-9, Navy Youth Hockey Association will host its seventh “Hockey for Heroes” — a 24-hour, charity ice hockey tournament to raise money for disabled veterans service organizations. The event will be held at the United States Naval Academy McMullen Ice Arena in Annapolis, MD. Since the event’s inception in 2014, Navy Youth Hockey has raised nearly $500,000 for America’s heroes.

From 6 p.m. Friday night, to 6 p.m. Saturday evening, 42 teams will play one-hour games. The teams will include the USA Warriors Sled and Standing teams, a United States Naval Academy Alumni team, Navy and Army Youth Hockey teams, regional youth hockey teams, and adult league teams. Every game will feature a ceremonial puck drop by a veteran.

The beneficiaries of the ‘round‐the‐clock tournament include USA Warriors Ice Hockey, DAV, Wounded Warrior Project, Fisher House Foundation, paws4vets, Truckin4Troops, Warfighter Advance, U.S Patriot Sailing, and Gary Sinise Foundation.

Event co-chair Amy Hitt notes, “This is a fun, patriotic event that Navy Youth Hockey is proud to host. For 24 consecutive hours, we honor, celebrate, and thank disabled veterans — on and off the ice — for the great sacrifices they have made to protect our freedom.”

Online donations may be made on the event website:

