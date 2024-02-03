February 3, 2024
Annapolis, US 47 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Is WRNR Coming Back to AM Radio in Annapolis? Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra and Broadneck High School present “A Celtic Collaboration” Annapolis Clears Another Hurdle in $88M Reconstruction Project of City Dock Local Business Spotlight: Wildberry Farm + Market Loudon Wainwright III and Richard Thompson are Coming to Rams Head On Stage!
Life In The Area

Loudon Wainwright III and Richard Thompson are Coming to Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!

Telula (opening act for Wolves of Glendale)

Saturday, February 24

8pm | $22.50

Loudon Wainwright III

Sunday, March 31

7:30pm | $35

Bob James

Tuesday, April 16

7:30 pm | $62

Adrenalize – The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience

Sunday, March 24

1pm | $29.50

*All Ages Matinee 

Richard Thompson: Ship to Shore Tour 2024

Tuesday, April 9

7:30 pm | $95 

Sirens of Spring feat. Sweet Leda, Mama’s Black Sheep, & Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz

Saturday, May 18

8pm | $28.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

02/03 Good Shot Judy

02/04 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premiere AC/DC Tribute

02/09 Comedian Paul Mecurio

02/10 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock

02/13 Naptown Brass Band

02/14 Curtis Stigers

02/15 The Police Experience

02/16 Steve Forbert & Freedy Johnston

02/17 Cowboy Mouth

02/18 Big Head Todd & The Monsters

02/22 Glen Phillips & Shawn Mullins

02/23 Time Loves A Hero: A Tribute to Little Feat

02/24 Wolves of Glendale w. Telula

02/25 Pat McGee & Friends (All Ages Matinee)

02/25 Secret Society

02/28 Daley (Rescheduled from 1/24)

02/29 The Linda Ronstadt Experience

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News Post To FB
Previous Article

The Growing Force of Education Cooperative Contracts for Academic Institutions

 Next Article

Local Business Spotlight: Wildberry Farm + Market

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW IV

ASO MW IV

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu