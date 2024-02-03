Loudon Wainwright III and Richard Thompson are Coming to Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!
Telula (opening act for Wolves of Glendale)
Saturday, February 24
8pm | $22.50
Loudon Wainwright III
Sunday, March 31
7:30pm | $35
Bob James
Tuesday, April 16
7:30 pm | $62
Adrenalize – The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience
Sunday, March 24
1pm | $29.50
*All Ages Matinee
Richard Thompson: Ship to Shore Tour 2024
Tuesday, April 9
7:30 pm | $95
Sirens of Spring feat. Sweet Leda, Mama’s Black Sheep, & Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz
Saturday, May 18
8pm | $28.50
