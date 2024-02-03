Loudon Wainwright III and Richard Thompson are Coming to Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!

Telula (opening act for Wolves of Glendale)

Saturday, February 24

8pm | $22.50

Loudon Wainwright III

Sunday, March 31

7:30pm | $35

Bob James

Tuesday, April 16

7:30 pm | $62

Adrenalize – The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience

Sunday, March 24

1pm | $29.50

*All Ages Matinee

Richard Thompson: Ship to Shore Tour 2024

Tuesday, April 9

7:30 pm | $95

Sirens of Spring feat. Sweet Leda, Mama’s Black Sheep, & Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz

Saturday, May 18

8pm | $28.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

02/03 Good Shot Judy

02/04 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premiere AC/DC Tribute

02/09 Comedian Paul Mecurio

02/10 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock

02/13 Naptown Brass Band

02/14 Curtis Stigers

02/15 The Police Experience

02/16 Steve Forbert & Freedy Johnston

02/17 Cowboy Mouth

02/18 Big Head Todd & The Monsters

02/22 Glen Phillips & Shawn Mullins

02/23 Time Loves A Hero: A Tribute to Little Feat

02/24 Wolves of Glendale w. Telula

02/25 Pat McGee & Friends (All Ages Matinee)

02/25 Secret Society

02/28 Daley (Rescheduled from 1/24)

02/29 The Linda Ronstadt Experience

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

