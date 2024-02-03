February 3, 2024
Annapolis, US 47 F
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Local Business Spotlight: Wildberry Farm + Market

When a girl from the suburbs falls in love with a boy raised on the farm, it can turn out to be a beautiful partnership and an amazing business. Today, we speak with Matt and Bridget Jones from Wildberry Farm + Market.

Just off Route 3 on St. Stephens Church Road is a semi-hidden gem in Wildberry Farm + Market. In addition to growing seasonal produce and flowers and offering farm fresh eggs, Wildberry Farm + Market hosts various events throughout the season, including First Fridays on the Farm, the Field Market, and the Vintage Christmas Market! And new in 2023. a Farm-to-Table Food Trailer!

Initially established on a multi-generational family farm, Wildberry Farm + Market was born in 2019, and much of the success came from COVID as Matt and Bridget figured out how to make it all work. And did they ever!

If you have not visited, please put this on your list. And despite what the post office says, they are not located in what most people would call Crownsville–more accurately it is Gambrills (or possibly Millersville)!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local Business Spotlight Local News Podcast
John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

