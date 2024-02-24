Local Business Spotlight: Department of Social Services – Fostering (Part 1)

While we all would like to think the world is perfect, it is far from it. Some children in the County are exposed to trauma at birth, through their toddler years, and into their teens. It could be from violence, drugs, a horrible accident, mental illness, or any number of other reasons. When the trauma is bad enough, the Department of Social Services will step in and try to remedy the situation.



With the ultimate goal of the reunification of a family, oftentimes, a foster family becomes an intermediary. Today, we speak with Tracy Madera, who explains the need and really what is involved in fostering the children of Anne Arundel County who need a stable home!

Next week, we will speak with Casey and Noah to get the other side of the story. They are a couple who have brought several children into their home as foster children!

INTERESTED IN FOSTERING? (410) 897-3950 or [email protected]

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

