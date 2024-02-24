February 24, 2024
Local Business Spotlight: Department of Social Services – Fostering (Part 1)

While we all would like to think the world is perfect, it is far from it. Some children in the County are exposed to trauma at birth, through their toddler years, and into their teens. It could be from violence, drugs, a horrible accident, mental illness, or any number of other reasons. When the trauma is bad enough, the Department of Social Services will step in and try to remedy the situation.

With the ultimate goal of the reunification of a family, oftentimes, a foster family becomes an intermediary. Today, we speak with Tracy Madera, who explains the need and really what is involved in fostering the children of Anne Arundel County who need a stable home!

Next week, we will speak with Casey and Noah to get the other side of the story. They are a couple who have brought several children into their home as foster children!

INTERESTED IN FOSTERING? (410) 897-3950 or [email protected]

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Wolves and Terrapins Are Newest Mascots to Join AACPS

Craig Kates Joins MacKenzie Commercial as VP in Annapolis Office

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

