Local Business Spotlight: CRAB Sailing

Today, we learn our ABCs along with another acronym–CRAB! First things first, CRAB is Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating. And ABC is its brand new $6 million Adaptive Boating Center.

Gone are the days when a disability could keep you from enjoying sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. Paul “Bo” Bollinger is the Executive Director of CRAB Sailing and we talked about the vision, the plan, and now the reality of this state-of-the-art facility on Back Creek in Annapolis that allows anyone with a disability to experience what so many take for granted.

The facility has a 7-month sailing season but is available year-round for events, or just admiring one of the best views in the region. We are truly blessed to have such a world-class facility in our back yard!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

