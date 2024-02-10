February 10, 2024
Local Business Spotlight: CRAB Sailing

Today, we learn our ABCs along with another acronym–CRAB! First things first, CRAB is Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating. And ABC is its brand new $6 million Adaptive Boating Center.

Gone are the days when a disability could keep you from enjoying sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. Paul “Bo” Bollinger is the Executive Director of CRAB Sailing and we talked about the vision, the plan, and now the reality of this state-of-the-art facility on Back Creek in Annapolis that allows anyone with a disability to experience what so many take for granted.

The facility has a 7-month sailing season but is available year-round for events, or just admiring one of the best views in the region. We are truly blessed to have such a world-class facility in our back yard!

Have a listen!

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

