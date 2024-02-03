Leadership Anne Arundel Opens Applications for Flagship Program Class of 2025

February 3, 2024
Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), a leading institute in leadership training and networking in Anne Arundel County since 1993, has announced that it is now accepting applications for its Flagship Program for the Class of 2025.

The Flagship Program, recognized as the cornerstone of LAA’s offerings, provides an intensive curriculum focusing on civic information and developing leadership skills. This program is distinctive in its composition, bringing together a diverse group of participants from various ethnic, social, economic, and geographical backgrounds in Anne Arundel County.

Kris Shock, President & CEO of LAA, highlights the program’s impact, stating, “Class participants not only build lifelong relationships with key community stakeholders but also gain an in-depth, behind-the-scenes understanding of the core components of our community. The Flagship experience imparts a renewed sense of focus and direction, equipping participants with ideas and skills to lead with significant impact.”

Set to commence in September 2024 and culminate in June 2025, the 10-month program involves monthly meetings. Each month, participants dedicate a full day to enhance their community knowledge, covering a range of topics such as Government, Economic Development, Cultural Arts, Education, Health & Human Services, Law & Public Safety, Environment, and Agriculture/South County.

The program aims to familiarize participants with key regional issues, facilitate discussions with leaders across public, private, and non-profit sectors, and identify community needs. It also focuses on the necessary methods to succeed as community leaders. Throughout the program, participants will deepen their understanding of effective leadership and gain insights into the infrastructure, natural resources, and current political issues of Anne Arundel County.

The deadline for applications is set for March 31, 2024. Interested individuals seeking more information or wishing to apply can visit the Leadership Anne Arundel website at https://www.leadershipaa.org/page/Flagship.

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

Close Menu