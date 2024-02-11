February 11, 2024
Annapolis, US 50 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Leadership Anne Arundel Looking for New Leaders Maryland Hall to Host Naptown Vinyl Record Show on April 28, 2024 Get Ready for Unforgettable Live Performances: Bodeans, Hudson River Line & More at Rams Head On Stage – Secure Your Tickets Today! Bonus Podcast: Annapolis Restaurant Week 2024 Local Business Spotlight: CRAB Sailing
Local News

Leadership Anne Arundel Looking for New Leaders

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, has announced their call for nominations for New Leaders to be recognized at their New Leaders Breakfast Celebration on May 2, 2024 at Carrol’s Creek Café in Annapolis.

Nominations must be made by Friday, March 15, 2024.  Pending the receipt of all applications, the LAA Executive Committee will select the honorees to recognize at the event. The Nominee does not have to be a graduate of an LAA program.  However, Nominees must meet the following criteria:

  • Newly accepted, selected, appointed, or elected to an executive position
  • The position began between March 2023 and March 2024
  • A leadership role that serves and/or impacts the Anne Arundel County Community
  • The position can be held in a Non-Profit, Government or For-Profit organization

LAA Alumni and the community at large are invited to complete the Nomination Form at https://www.leadershipaa.org/page/NewLeaders. Honorees will be notified and invited to attend on or before March 31, 2024. 

Every year, LAA hosts this sold-out event honoring individuals who have stepped into new leadership positions in the past year and shown exceptional leadership for the betterment of Anne Arundel County.  click here for the 2024 New Leaders Breakfast Celebration event details and to register to attend.  Attendees must register, in advance, by Friday, April 26, 2024.  Walk-ins are not permitted.  For more information, visit https://leadershipaa.org.

Business Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Maryland Hall to Host Naptown Vinyl Record Show on April 28, 2024

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW IV

ASO MW IV

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu