Laurel Rabies Alert (Bat)

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is seeking anyone who may have come in contact with a bat near the intersection of Frostwood Drive and Finchleigh Street in Laurel. The bat was found on February 21 and tested positive for rabies.

Typically, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health does not send out alerts for bats that test positive for rabies, but the circumstances in this situation are different. They have concerns that several children may have been in contact with the bat.

If you have children living in this area, the Health Department encourages you to talk with them to find out if they were recently in contact with a bat.

Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal, such as a groundhog, cat, fox, raccoon, skunk or bat. It is also spread when an infected animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or another animal. Bat bites can be small and hard to see. People may not know they have been bitten. A risk assessment should be conducted as soon as possible after any exposure to a bat.

Preventive treatment might be required for anyone who handled, fed or was attacked by the infected animal. Rabies is a fatal disease, and preventive treatment (injections) must be started as soon as possible. Please contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours.

Preventive treatment might be required for anyone who handled, fed, or was attacked by the infected animal. Rabies is a fatal disease, and preventive treatment (injections) must be started as soon as possible. The Department of Health advises county residents to take the following precautions to prevent the spread of rabies:

All pets should have current rabies immunizations.

Do not allow your pets to run free.

Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

Do not leave pet food outside.

Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats, and foxes.

If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, and seek medical attention.

For information about rabies, click here.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

