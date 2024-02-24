Junior League Donates 400 Backpacks to The Blue Ribbon Project

The Junior League of Annapolis (JLA) and its members recently donated 400 backpacks filled with essential necessities to The Blue Ribbon Project’s “Backpacks of Love” program, which helps local kids entering the foster care system. JLA members worked to raise awareness, funds, and then order and pack the supplies over the course of this two month project.

“We recognize the significant physical and emotional challenges that children who are victims of child abuse and neglect and to help ensure their well-being while transitioning to foster care, we are humbled to provide these supplies to The Blue Ribbon Project,”said Lindsay Kahler Robinson, Community Impact Director for JLA. “Our committee worked hard to purchase materials needed by the Blue Ribbon Project and design volunteer opportunities for our members to pack individual backpacks customized for kids at various ages.”

The Backpacks of Love program supports victims of child abuse and neglect the moment they are removed from a dangerous living situation. Often, the child lacks essentials such as a toothbrush/toothpaste, a change of clothes, etc., and is forced to carry any items they do have in whatever type of bag is available to them. When an infant or child makes this transition The Blue Ribbon Project is notified by the Department of Social Services, the police, or the foster parent receiving the child. A backpack containing essential items is delivered directly to the child, getting them through the first few days of transition to their new environment.

“I spent a few hours of my evening packing box loads of backpacks destined for foster children in my community,” said Sabrina Knott, JLA Member. “I can only imagine the stress and anxiety a small kid has being in that situation, and I hope that these items can help ease their transition into a safe home.”

JLA supports many organizations throughout Anne Arundel County through their community involvement and outreach initiatives. These partnerships illustrate JLA’s ongoing commitment to making a difference in the community and align with JLA’s vision of increasing the self-sufficiency of women and children.

“We are overwhelmed by today’s drop-offs,” said Marj Chan Sparer, volunteer at The Blue Ribbon Project. “We cannot thank you enough for your generosity and effort on behalf of The Blue Ribbon Project and the children and youth we serve!”

The Blue Ribbon Project is based in Crownsville, Maryland, and its mission is to prevent all forms of child abuse and provide critical support to victims of abuse and neglect. To learn more about the Blue Ribbon Project, please visit www.blueribbonproject.org.

