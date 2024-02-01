Join the 13th Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive and Save Lives

In June 2018, the Annapolis community suffered a devastating tragedy when a shooting occurred at the Capital Gazette newsroom, leaving five people, including beloved journalist Wendi Winters, tragically killed. In memory of Wendi and to honor her legacy of selflessness and community spirit, the Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive has become an annual event that continues to make a meaningful impact.

The 13th Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 17th, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Annapolis. This event provides an opportunity for individuals to come together, donate blood, and potentially save multiple lives through their selfless contributions.

Every blood donation has the potential to save more than one life, making each act of giving truly remarkable. To make an even greater impact, you are encouraged to invite a friend or family member to join you. By donating blood, you become a lifeline for those in need, offering hope and a chance for recovery to individuals facing medical emergencies.

To schedule your appointment for the 13th Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive, please call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit the Red Cross website. When booking your appointment, enter the sponsor code “ForWendi.” Your participation in this event not only pays tribute to Wendi Winters but also continues her legacy of community service and compassion.

Join your neighbors on February 17th at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Annapolis and make a difference.

