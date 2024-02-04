Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi to Celebrate Chinese New Year

The Chinese New Year of the Dragon begins Saturday, February 10. People around the world will ring in the Lunar New Year with celebrations of feasting, family reunions, and other festivities. And so will Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi!

Before the Lunar New Year starts, it is important to clean your home in preparation for the new year. You symbolically clean away any bad luck left over from the previous year and make room for good luck coming in for the new year. Students do the same for Jing Ying’s studio in Arnold. They dust off their trophies, sweep and mop the floors, clean the mirrors and then celebrate with a pizza party.

The next day – Saturday, February 10 at 12:30pm – their demo team will head out to perform the Chinese Lion Dance at a local restaurant: Tai Chi Bubble Tea in Severna Park. It’s a busy day because Wendy Ng, a champion calligrapher, will be teaching the basics of Chinese Calligraphy from 1:00-2:30pm at Jing Ying’s location in Arnold.

Jing Ying will continue celebrating with a series of free and low-cost classes and workshops as well as an open house on Saturday February 24 that includes a Chinese Lion Dance performance with demos of kung fu & tai chi, traditional treats, crafts for children, giveaways, and door prizes. The funds collected from Jing Ying’s self-defense workshop will go to The Bernie House, a non-profit that provides long-term transitional housing to a family made homeless by domestic violence. There will also be a small silent auction fundraiser.

Registration and information for each event is available at www.JingYing.org

