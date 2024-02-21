February 21, 2024
Local News

Jessup Man Convicted of Bank Fraud and Identity Theft in Scheme

Jalen Craig McMillan, 30, of Jessup, Maryland, was convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft after a four-day trial. The verdict was delivered on February 16, 2024, following a 90-minute deliberation.

Evidence presented at trial revealed that McMillan, a “Member Service Representative” at a federal credit union, facilitated the opening of accounts and financial transactions using victims’ identities. Co-defendants Archie Paul, John Fitzgerald Washington, and Tiffany Rainel Williams, among others, used false identification documents to impersonate victims, open bank accounts, and conduct financial transactions, including significant withdrawals.

McMillan was specifically convicted of aggravated identity theft for providing a customer’s personal information to Paul for fraudulent use. This included facilitating a $10,000 loan withdrawal using stolen identities.

The conspiracy aimed to fraudulently obtain over $400,000, successfully defrauding the bank of more than $150,000. Co-defendants Paul, Washington, and Williams have already pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

McMillan faces up to 30 years in prison for each count of conspiracy and bank fraud, and a mandatory two years for aggravated identity theft. Sentencing is scheduled for June 5, 2024, by U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte.

The U.S. Secret Service led the investigation, with assistance from the City of Laurel Police Department.

