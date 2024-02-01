February 1, 2024
InGrano Bistro Announces Expansion with Third Location in Downtown Annapolis

InGrano, the popular bistro known for its artisanal approach to Italian cuisine, is set to open its third location in Downtown Annapolis. The new establishment will be located at the historic Maryland Inn, occupying the space formerly held by the King of France Tavern.

This expansion marks a significant milestone for In Grano, which has gained a dedicated following in Annapolis for its commitment to quality and locally sourced ingredients. The choice of the Maryland Inn, a site steeped in history and local culture, aligns with the bistro’s ethos of blending tradition with contemporary culinary experiences.

The new location will be different than their locations on Harry S Truman Drive, or in West Annapolis as it will offer a delicious to-go menu of craft bagels and speciality coffees.

Grano’s expansion into the Maryland Inn is not just a growth of their business but also a revival of a historic Annapolis site. The King of France Tavern, which originally occupied the space, was a beloved local landmark and music venue. After The King of France Tavern closed, the location was a Starbucks for a while and then an independent coffee shop.

The opening date for the new In Grano location has not been officially announced.

Previous Article

Maryland Hall Continues New Season of Programming

 Next Article

Join the 13th Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive and Save Lives

