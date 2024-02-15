HUD Grants $110,668 to HACA Under FSS Program

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced a grant of $110,668 to the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis as part of over $128 million allocated to 835 Public Housing Agencies and Project Based Rental Assistance (PBRA) owners. This funding, under the 2023 Family Self Sufficiency (FSS) Program grants, is a key component of HUD and the Biden-Harris Administration’s strategy to promote economic independence among families.

The FSS program, a voluntary initiative for families in HUD-assisted housing, provides participants with coaching, access to services, and the establishment of a family escrow savings account. HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge emphasized the program’s role in connecting families to resources like financial literacy, job training, and educational opportunities. HUD Regional Administrator Matthew Heckles highlighted the program’s focus on empowering participants toward economic independence.

The FSS program is the largest asset-building program for low-income families in the nation, aiming to reduce the need for welfare assistance and facilitate progress toward self-sufficiency. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Richard Monocchio noted the importance of consistent saving for family security, regardless of income level or housing assistance.

The program addresses national challenges such as unequal access to savings and the racial wealth gap, offering support and savings opportunities to prevent financial crises for renters.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

