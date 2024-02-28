Homestead Gardens to Host 19th Annual Davidsonville Green Expo on March 23rd

The 19th Annual Davidsonville Green Expo, a much-anticipated event dedicated to sustainability and environmental awareness, will be held at Homestead Gardens, Davidsonville Store in the Greenhouse on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Organized by the Davidsonville Area Civic Association (DACA) and hosted by Homestead Gardens, the expo will run from 10:30 am to 2:00 pm, offering free admission to all attendees.

The event features an array of exhibitors who shared information, education, and demonstrations on environmentally-friendly products, services, and practices. This initiative aligns with the community’s ongoing efforts to live sustainably and protect the environment, including local waterways and the Chesapeake Bay.

A highlight of the expo will be the Annual tree seedling giveaway, a collaboration between DACA and the Anne Arundel County Forestry Board. Be sure to be at the Homestead Gardens’ greenhouse from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm to get your seedlings.

Scout Troop 454 will present the colors in a flag ceremony held at 10:30 am in the parking lot under the flagpole. The ceremony will be led by Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.

The expo also offeres a variety of family-friendly activities. The Southern High School Art department will provide face painting, adding a creative and colorful touch to the day. Additionally, attendees will have the unique opportunity to learn about birds of prey, including owls, a raven, hawks, and falcons, through a special presentation by The Raptors.

Many local food vendors such as Sweet Satisfaction Ice Cream, Kernal Gunther’s Popcorn, and Salt and Pepper Flippin BBQ will be on hand to make sure all appetites are satiated.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

