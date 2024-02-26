HACA, Annapolis Moving onto Next Steps to Redevelop Harbour House and Eastport Terrace Communities

The Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis (HACA) and the City of Annapolis (City) announced a significant step forward in the reimagining of Eastport Terrace/Harbour House and surrounding community. HACA received notification of approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on February 13, 2024. With this approval, HACA and the City are set to embark on the next phase of implementation, marking a pivotal moment in Annapolis’s revitalization efforts.

In 2021, HACA, together with the City of Annapolis, applied for the Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grant Initiative (CNI) offered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This planning grant, designed to help facilitate plans for the revitalization of public housing properties and adjacent areas, allocated $450,000 to HACA and the City for the creation of an extensive redevelopment strategy, formulated through widespread community consultation. For a detailed view of the transformation plan, please refer to the transformation plan.

Following numerous public meetings involving residents and neighboring communities of Eastport Terrace/Harbour House, a detailed redevelopment plan was developed and submitted to HUD in November 2023. By February 2024, this plan received HUD’s approval, greenlighting the transition to the subsequent stage: seeking implementation grant funds. Under CNI, projects like Eastport Terrace/Harbour House have the potential to secure up to $50 million in redevelopment financing.

Melissa Maddox-Evans, CEO of HACA, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I am deeply encouraged by HUD’s acceptance of our Final Transformation Plan. This marks not only a significant milestone in our journey towards revitalizing Eastport Terrace/Harbour House, but also serves as a recognition and support of our comprehensive approach to neighborhood improvement. We are eager to implement our strategies that focus on enhancing housing, supporting our residents, and strengthening the entire city. This is a momentous step in our ongoing commitment to transform and uplift our community in alignment with the highest standards set by HUD.”

HUD’s approval of the Final Transformation Plan under the FY2021 Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grant paves the way for a comprehensive neighborhood revitalization strategy that will not only enhance housing, but also uplift the broader community and its residents. This milestone is a testament to the steadfast dedication and collaborative efforts between HACA, the City of Annapolis, and HUD.

“We are proud to be a partner with HACA in developing this shared vision for a new and improved Eastport Terrace and Harbour House,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Our residents deserve quality housing and we are now one step closer to making the dream shared by the City, HACA, residents, and neighbors into reality. We look forward to the next steps in the process and getting shovels into the ground.”

Below is a slider showing the existing neighborhood and the proposed neighborhood.

The Eastport Terrace/Harbour House project aims to create a dynamic, mixed-income neighborhood, providing a range of rental accommodations to suit the diverse requirements of its residents. At the heart of HACA’s strategy is a pledge to substitute every current dwelling with new, superior, eco-friendly homes, guaranteeing a one-to-one exchange for the 357 public housing units presently located at Eastport Terrace/Harbour House.

About HACA – The Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis is committed to enhancing the lives of families, individuals, the elderly, and persons with disabilities by providing quality, affordable housing in safe and attractive communities. With a portfolio that includes over 544 low-income housing units and 389 tenant-based vouchers, including Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) vouchers and 415 project-based vouchers, HACA plays a pivotal role in Annapolis’s housing landscape. Through partnerships with organizations like The Community Builders, Pennrose, The Community Housing Partners and Landex, HACA extends its reach to mixed-finance communities, further solidifying its mission to create inclusive, sustainable living environments for its residents based on need and income.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

