Graduating This Year? Here Are The Dates You Need To Know!

Graduating seniors at 13 county high schools will once again receive their diplomas at the Live! Event Center at Arundel Mills this spring, with ceremonies at seven other schools scheduled at other venues, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell announced today.

The ceremonies at Live! are part of an ongoing partnership between Anne Arundel County Schools and Live!, which provides a state-of-the-art venue free of charge and enables AACPS to stream those ceremonies live. This year’s ceremonies at Live! will be held from June 3, 2024, through June 7, 2024.

Graduating seniors at Meade High School will be the first class to walk across the Live! stage this year, with that school’s ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 3. Severna Park High School will cap things off at Live! with a 1:30 p.m. ceremony on Friday, June 7.

The schedule of graduations at the Live! Event Center is as follows:

Monday, June 3 Meade High School, 9 a.m. Northeast High School, 1:30 p.m. Arundel High School, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 4 North County High School, 9 a.m. Chesapeake High School, 1:30 p.m. Crofton High School, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5 South River High School, 9 a.m. Southern High School, 1:30 p.m. Annapolis High School, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 6 Broadneck High School, 9 a.m. Glen Burnie High School, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, June 7 Old Mill High School, 9 a.m. Severna Park High School, 1:30 p.m.



Ceremonies for several other schools will be held at locations around the county according to the following schedule:

Tuesday, May 28 Central Special School, 10 a.m., at the school Virtual Academy, 6 p.m., Severna Park High School auditorium

Wednesday, May 29 Ruth Parker Eason School, noon, at the school Chesapeake Science Point, 6 p.m., Severna Park High School auditorium

Thursday, May 30 Phoenix Academy, 10 a.m., at the school Marley Glen School, 1 p.m., at the school Evening High School, 7 p.m., Severna Park High School auditorium



Additional information about commencement exercises will be added throughout the school year at www.aacps.org/graduations.

