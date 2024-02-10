Get Ready for Unforgettable Live Performances: Bodeans, Hudson River Line & More at Rams Head On Stage – Secure Your Tickets Today!

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.
Step into a world where a small venue delivers a powerhouse performance 364 days a year, featuring top national acts that will leave you breathless. Don’t miss out on the hottest upcoming shows – it’s time to mark your calendar and plan one of the best nights out ever!
UPCOMING SHOWS:
02/10 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock
02/13 Naptown Brass Band
02/14 Curtis Stigers
02/15 The Police Experience
02/16 Steve Forbert & Freedy Johnston
02/17 Cowboy Mouth
02/18 Big Head Todd & The Monsters
02/22 Glen Phillips & Shawn Mullins
02/23 Time Loves A Hero: A Tribute to Little Feat
02/24 Wolves of Glendale w. Telula
02/25 Pat McGee & Friends (All Ages Matinee)
02/25 Secret Society
02/28 Daley (Rescheduled from 1/24)
02/29 The Linda Ronstadt Experience
03/01 The Weight Band
03/02 Maysa
03/03 Mallow Hill
03/07 Rome & Duddy
03/08 The Kruger Brothers
03/09 Martin Sexton
03/10 Hudson River Line: The Music of Billy Joel (All Ages Matinee)
03/11 Tank & The Bangas: 10 Year Anniversary of Think Tank
03/12 Davy Knowles & Jeffrey Gaines
03/14 Red Wanting Blue
03/15 The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band w. Nat Myers
03/16 The Yardbirds
03/18 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of Elton John
03/20 Haley Heynderickx & The Westerlies w. Tim Baker
03/21 Wishbone Ash
03/22 Oleta Adams
03/23 The Young Dubliners
03/24 Adrenalize: The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience (All Ages Matinee)
03/26 The Zombies: Different Game Tour
03/27 Mary Gauthier w/ Special Guest Jaimee Harris
03/28 Of Good Nature
03/29 Eric Hutchinson Band: Sounds Like This 15th Anniversary Tour
03/30 The Steel Wheels (All Ages Matinee)
03/30 Sam Grow: Cigars & Bars Acoustic Tour
03/31 Tinsley Ellis (All Ages Matinee)
03/31 Loudon Wainwright III
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com