Get Ready for Unforgettable Live Performances: Bodeans, Hudson River Line & More at Rams Head On Stage – Secure Your Tickets Today!

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.

Step into a world where a small venue delivers a powerhouse performance 364 days a year, featuring top national acts that will leave you breathless. Don’t miss out on the hottest upcoming shows – it’s time to mark your calendar and plan one of the best nights out ever!

Mallow Hill

Sunday, March 3

7:30pm | $25

Hudson River Line: The Music of Billy Joel

Sunday, March 10

2pm | $25

Tank and the Bangas: 10 Year Anniversary of Think Tank

Monday, March 11

7:30pm | $35

AMFM Presents

In The Vane of Elton John

Monday, March 18

7pm | $30

Good Stuff: The Music of Sting, Stevie Wonder, Gino Vannelli & Steely Dan

Saturday, April 6

8pm | $25

The Way Down Wanderers: We Made a Mess in Middle America Tour

Saturday, April 13

1pm | $15 adv / $20 DOS

**All Ages Matinee

Juana Molina & Madison Cunningham: Not That Similar

Wednesday, April 24

7:30pm | $45

Bodeans

Wednesday, May 15

8pm | $45

UPCOMING SHOWS:

02/10 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock

02/13 Naptown Brass Band

02/14 Curtis Stigers

02/15 The Police Experience

02/16 Steve Forbert & Freedy Johnston

02/17 Cowboy Mouth

02/18 Big Head Todd & The Monsters

02/22 Glen Phillips & Shawn Mullins

02/23 Time Loves A Hero: A Tribute to Little Feat

02/24 Wolves of Glendale w. Telula

02/25 Pat McGee & Friends (All Ages Matinee)

02/25 Secret Society

02/28 Daley (Rescheduled from 1/24)

02/29 The Linda Ronstadt Experience

03/01 The Weight Band

03/02 Maysa

03/03 Mallow Hill

03/07 Rome & Duddy

03/08 The Kruger Brothers

03/09 Martin Sexton

03/10 Hudson River Line: The Music of Billy Joel (All Ages Matinee)

03/11 Tank & The Bangas: 10 Year Anniversary of Think Tank

03/12 Davy Knowles & Jeffrey Gaines

03/14 Red Wanting Blue

03/15 The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band w. Nat Myers

03/16 The Yardbirds

03/18 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of Elton John

03/20 Haley Heynderickx & The Westerlies w. Tim Baker

03/21 Wishbone Ash

03/22 Oleta Adams

03/23 The Young Dubliners

03/24 Adrenalize: The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience (All Ages Matinee)

03/26 The Zombies: Different Game Tour

03/27 Mary Gauthier w/ Special Guest Jaimee Harris

03/28 Of Good Nature

03/29 Eric Hutchinson Band: Sounds Like This 15th Anniversary Tour

03/30 The Steel Wheels (All Ages Matinee)

03/30 Sam Grow: Cigars & Bars Acoustic Tour

03/31 Tinsley Ellis (All Ages Matinee)

03/31 Loudon Wainwright III

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

