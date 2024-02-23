February 22, 2024
Galway Bay to Host Exclusive Irish Whiskey Dinner in Celebration of St. Patrick’s Day

In a unique celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, Galway Bay Pub in Annapolis is set to host an exclusive Irish Whiskey Dinner on Wednesday, March 6th at 6:30 PM. This event, which marks the onset of the St. Patrick’s Day festivities, promises an evening of fine dining and exquisite whiskey tasting.

The event will showcase a special menu where each course is thoughtfully paired with select Irish whiskeys. The evening will begin with an amuse-bouche of Jameson Black Barrel accompanied by duck confit and a Michigan cherry port wine shallot compote on a crostini. The first course will feature Red Breast 15-year-old whiskey alongside Indian Candy Smoked Salmon, apricot chutney, Saint André Brie, and a cucumber wheel.

The main course elevates the experience with Red Spot 15-year-old whiskey, served with cracked black pepper roasted pork tenderloin, béarnaise sauce, Irish potato cake, and asparagus. Following the main course, guests will be treated to Middleton Very Rare whiskey. The culinary journey concludes with a dessert of Red Breast Lustau and an Irish Caramel Cream Cake, a homemade sponge cake infused with Galway Bay Irish Nog Whiskey, topped with homemade caramel, banana brûlée, and candied pecan crumbles.

Pernod-Ricard staff will be present throughout the evening, offering insights and engaging in discussions about the featured whiskey selections. This event is not just a chance to savor fine whiskeys but also an opportunity to learn more about them in an intimate setting.

With only 30 seats available, this exclusive event requires reservations, priced at $85 per person plus tax and gratuity. Interested parties are encouraged to make their reservations online or by calling 410-263-8333.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

