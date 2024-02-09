Former Giant in Edgewater to Become Anne Arundel County’s Newest Rec Center

This week, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced during the District 7 budget town hall that the county has signed an agreement to purchase the property in Edgewater, formerly operated as Giant Food, with the intent of opening a recreational facility.

“For years, county residents have been asking for indoor recreation facilities, and for years the former Giant building in Edgewater has been used only during the Halloween season,” said County Executive Pittman. “I am thrilled that we were able to sign an agreement to acquire the site this week, and can’t wait to get to work with our residents and designers on a plan that delivers for people of all ages.”

The existing building on the 5-acre property will be converted into a community recreation center. The Department of Recreation and Parks has requested funding for the design and renovation of the facility in the FY25 Capital budget. The department also plans to offer opportunities to engage the public in the planning for the facility’s future use later this year.

“With this property, the Department can realize its vision to repurpose a vacant big box store into a vibrant indoor recreational amenity,” said Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks Director Jessica Leys.”We look forward to collaborating with the community to plan the renovation and future programming for this exciting acquisition.”

Details on the plan for the facility and public engagement opportunities will be announced at a later date.

