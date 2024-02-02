February 2, 2024
Homestead Gardens
For Whom Does The Bell Toll? The Johnnies Of Course!

In the wee hours of the night this weekend, don’t be alarmed if you hear the bell of St. John’s College’s McDowell Hall ringing with unrestrained joy. It’s not a drill, nor a confused town crier – it’s just the annual rite of passage for the college’s seniors. From midnight to 1:30 a.m. on February 4, the air in Annapolis will be filled with the sound of celebration, as each senior gets their moment to ring the bell, marking the completion of their dreaded, er, highly anticipated senior essay.

That’s right, the Mayor’s Office has given a thumbs up to bypass the city’s noise ordinance for this time-honored tradition. However, there is no word on how upset the mucket-muck residents of Ward 1 will be.

After handing in their essays at the president’s house on February 3 (probably with a mix of relief and caffeine-fueled jitters), the seniors will march back to campus to ring the bell in McDowell Hall’s cupola. In a modern twist to an old tradition – a push of a button does the job.

“In the senior essay our students use what they’ve learned over the past four years of demanding studies to delve into a topic of their choice. It is often thought of as the culmination of their work at the college,” says Dean Susan Paalman. “The essay is not a piece of scholarship or research, but the extended pursuit of a difficult question in dialogue with a great author.”

The process starts in the first semester with each senior picking a book, play, piece of music or poetry, then spending the next several months in deep discussions with a faculty advisor or tutor, as they are called at St. John’s. After weeks of intense writing (and possibly questioning all their life choices), the final product covers a range of topics from Tolstoy’s “War and Peace” to Woolf’s “Mrs. Dalloway.”

So, if you’re in Annapolis this weekend and hear the bell tolling at an ungodly hour, remember – it’s not for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for the hardworking, slightly sleep-deprived Johnnies.

Congratulations to the Class of 2024!

Daily News Brief | February 2, 2024

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

