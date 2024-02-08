Daily News Brief | February 8, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

A rabies alert in Annapolis from the Health Department. Governor Moore made his State of the State address yesterday and there was a Republican response as well. There are two new schools coming on board this fall, and now we have school colors and mascots! Some pod news about our local business spotlight on Saturday and a special Canines & Crosstreks tomorrow!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, February 8th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Some of the television weather peeps are starting to hype a winter storm for Valentine’s Day next week. I say, don’t listen to them– George has steered us right for five years, and he has the scoop in just a bit. ! Anyhow, we have news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

In Anne Arundel County, health officials are on alert following the discovery of a rabid raccoon at Admiral Drive near Moreland Parkway in Annapolis. They are urging anyone who may have come in contact with the raccoon or have pets with unexplained wounds to contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Health for potential rabies exposure treatment. The county stresses the importance of rabies vaccinations for pets, responsible pet ownership, and avoiding wildlife contact to prevent further spread of this potentially fatal disease.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore, in his second State of the State address, emphasized his commitment to ambitious goals, including ending child poverty and bridging the racial wealth gap. Moore plans to introduce a detailed strategy focusing on public safety, economic growth, and public service enhancement. Despite facing budget challenges, Moore’s administration aims to avoid new taxes while investing in key areas like public education, housing, and poverty alleviation. His legislative proposals have garnered bipartisan support, particularly in public safety and economic development sectors.

Responding to Governor Wes Moore’s State of the State address, Maryland Republicans, led by Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey, emphasized the urgency of addressing the increase in juvenile crime and the state’s looming budget deficit. Hershey criticized Moore’s criminal justice package for lacking proactivity and stressed the GOP’s focus on stringent measures against violent offenders, particularly among the youth. He also highlighted the fiscal shift from a surplus to a $761 million deficit, advocating for budget cuts in education and other sectors. The Republicans oppose Democrat plans for tax increases on the wealthy, proposing instead the Economic Competitiveness Act to reduce corporate income tax, aiming to prioritize cost-effective programs without additional financial burdens.

And in school news, Anne Arundel County’s newest schools, Severn Run High School and Two Rivers Elementary, have officially announced their mascots and colors. The Wolves will represent Severn Run in orange and blue, while Two Rivers will adopt the Terrapins in blue and green. The schools, set to open this fall, mark significant additions to the county’s educational facilities, with Severn Run becoming the 14th high school and Two Rivers the 78th elementary school in the county. These new mascots and colors result from collaborative efforts within the community and school committees.

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, we’re talking with Bo Bollinger of CRAB Sailing, provided I get it all edited up a bit later today. And tomorrow’s Canines & Crosstreks has a special guest–Dr. John Martin from Heart Healthy Maryland because February is Heart Healthy Month.

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 365 days a year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues know about it too!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And because it’s Thursday, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace, is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

