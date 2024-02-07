Daily News Brief | February 7, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Police are investigating an attempted theft and fraud at the Wawa. They are also looking for three men who carjacked a man in a Crofton residential neighborhood at gunpoint. More Chase banks are coming to the area, but First National is leaving the Cape. And, of course, we have some podcast news, including Saturday’s Local Business Spotlight with Bo Bollinger from CRAB Sailing and a bonus pod we dropped with a Naval Academy professor who is not happy with what the school is turning out.

And back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark, it’s BeeprBuzz.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, February 7th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I will never understand three things… the Internet and what attracts people, the news cycle, and women. As for the internet, the story about Maryland Day has been read more than 12,000 times in the past three days. News cycle–today is very light. And women–well, we all know neither gender can understand the other! Anyhow, as I said, we have a little bit of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Let’s call the first story, the strange case of a gullible employee. On the morning of February 5, 2024, Anne Arundel County Police officers were called to the Wawa store located at 321 Busch’s Frontage Road following an attempted robbery and fraud incident. The store’s manager received a phone call at around 3:30 a.m. and the caller convinced her he was from Corporate and that the store was behind on a bill. He told her to remove the money from the safe and exchange it for Bitcoin at the Exxon next door — they apparently have an exchange machine. With nothing sounding the least bit suspicious, the manager took the money to the Exxon where the clerk there told her that it was a scam. As she was headed back to the Wawa, she was approached by a heavyset male in his 40s wearing a black hoodie who tried to grab the money. He was not successful and is still at large.

The County Police are also investigating an armed carjacking in a residential neighborhood in Crofton yesterday morning. Three Hispanic males approached a victim, with one brandishing a handgun and demanding the car keys. They then fled in the victim’s white 2020 Honda Accord. The car was later found abandoned near the interchange of I-97 and I-895, but the suspects were not located. The police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

In business news, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has announced a significant expansion in Greater Baltimore as part of a national strategy to open more than 500 new branches by 2027. This move is part of Chase’s aggressive growth plan, having already added 650 branches and entered 25 new states and Washington, D.C., over the past five years. In our area, local banks have been closing branches. Chase plans to open 11 new branches in Greater Baltimore, focusing on Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, and Howard County. No listing of where they will be, but they are popping up all over, taking over old PNC and Bank of America branches. In related banking news First National Bank has said they are closing their Cape St. Claire branch, and the Capers are not happy at all and are appealing to the company to keep their neighborhood bank

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we’re chatting with Bo Bollinger, the Executive Director of CRAB Sailing all about their new ABC–Adaptive Boating Center. We also dropped that bonus podcast with Dr. Bruce Fleming who is VERY critical of the changes he has seen at the Naval Academy and has been vocal about it. Moreso now in his new book! Do give that one a listen!

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz is here with Annapolis After Dark.

