Daily News Brief | February 6, 2024

A Pasadena armed carjacking ends with the arrest of an Annapolis man. The Anne Arundel County Police backtrack on planned re-assignments of senior personnel to patrol. Baltimore restauranteurs are worried about a significant drop in business, and so are some in Annapolis. It is important to support those restaurants, and you can do it during Annapolis Restaurant Week, which is coming up at the end of February! And for students, FAFSA has changed this year, and we just dropped a podcast yesterday with the Maryland Higher Education Commission to hopefully sort some of it out. Our daily local news email newsletter list is growing, and I thank you. And Ticket Tuesday is a bit different this week–everyone is a winner plus a yummy meal courtesy of Annapolis Restaurant Week!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, February 6th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Yesterday started with frost on the windshield, which surprised me a bit. But it warmed up nicely throughout the day. And I think we have more of that on the way– but George will weigh in on that in a bit! Anyhow, we have some news, so we better get to it, shall we?

In Anne Arundel County, a 69-year-old woman faced a harrowing ordeal on Friday night when she was carjacked at knifepoint at a Pasadena Walmart. The assailant took her 2006 Mercedes convertible sedan and fled towards Jumpers Hole Road. The vehicle was later found in Annapolis, and CCTV footage identified a 37-year-old Annapolis man as the suspect. The Anne Arundel County Police did apprehend him after a brief foot chase, and he was found with the keys to the car, and the knife used in the carjacking was found inside the car. Currently, the suspect is being held without bond.

The Capital is reporting that the Anne Arundel County Police Department is grappling with its own internal challenges. Police Chief Amal Awad recently proposed a significant reorganization, which would have seen 62 officers, including those in specialized units like the gang, narcotics, and sex offense divisions, reassigned to patrol duties. This decision was a response to persistent staffing shortages but raised concerns about public safety and the capacity to handle complex investigations. Following criticism and a detailed inquiry, Chief Awad announced that these changes would not proceed at this time. This decision comes amid broader discussions about police staffing levels in the county, with a 2014 study suggesting a need for 824 officers, a number significantly higher than the current staff count.

The Baltimore Business Journal has an interesting (if not scary) article on Baltimore’s culinary scene. Many restaurateurs like Brendan Dorr of Dutch Courage are confronting a sharp downturn in business. January saw an unexpected decline in patronage, with Dorr reporting a 50% reduction in weekday customers. This trend is not isolated to Dutch Courage but reflects a broader pattern affecting many local restaurants. This situation highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the restaurant industry in adapting to shifting consumer patterns and economic pressures. And that is not unique to Baltimore. I have spoken with several restaurants that expressed the same worries and several that say they are unsure if they will survive much longer.

This brings us to Annapolis Restaurant Week, now in its sixteenth year, which is set to begin on February 24th. This nine-day event will feature over 40 local restaurants, offering special breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus. The event supports local businesses in the off-season and is popular for dining out and carry-out, with reservations recommended. So start saving the calories because this is the best week of the year for foodies! The list is growing daily, but all the info is at, appropriately enough, AnnapolisRestaurantWeek.com

Finally, in education news, Maryland’s high school students and their families are navigating changes in the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). With alterations to the form and aid determination process, there’s been some confusion. Maryland’s Acting Secretary of Higher Education, Dr. Sanjay Rai, and Al Dorsett, Director for the Office of Student Financial Assistance, sat down with us for a podcast to sort it all out–or at least a lot of it out! We dropped that bonus podcast yesterday, so give that a listen! And we have another one on the Naval Academy dropping this evening!

