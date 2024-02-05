Daily News Brief | February 5, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake,

Today…

The Annapolis City Dock project got the green light from the planning commission despite questions. WRNR might be making a comeback to AM radio. Leadership Anne Arundel is now accepting applications for the next Flagship class that starts in September. The Bernie House is getting ready for their annual blowout party–the Mardi Gras Ball and tickets are on sale. Canines and Crosstreks with Fresh and a bonus pod about Annapolis Restaurant Week!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Good morning, it is Monday, February 5th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

What a great weather weekend for the Polar Bear Plunge! And hey, here’s a challenge for you. Our own Beepr Buzz was supposed to plunge– I have a $50 gift card to the first person who can email me a photo as proof! HA! And this is just a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. We have a daily news recap newsletter. It’s great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night. I’ ‘ll drop a signup link right here!

Daily News Recap Newsletter Sign Up: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Anyhow, we have a whole lot of news to catch up on, so shall we?

As we all know, or hopefully know, Annapolis is set for a major transformation with the City Dock redevelopment project. The Annapolis Planning Commission approved it. This $88 million project aims to revitalize the city’s waterfront, including a raised earthen berm for flood protection and various amenities like a fountain and stage. Despite needing an additional $20 to $30 million in funding, the project, excluding the Maritime Welcome Center renovation, is expected to start this spring, with major construction commencing this fall. There are still many questions, including what happens to the public restrooms and where is the rest of the money coming from, but the City’s commission plowed ahead. There are a few more hurdles, including the Historic Preservation Commission, so stay tuned!

In local radio news, WRNR is poised for a comeback of sorts with former owner Steve Kingston acquiring WYRE 810 AM. Kingston, who retained WRNR’s call letters and intellectual property, seems to be looking to revive Adult Album Alternative music in Annapolis. Now operating under a less powerful AM signal, the station marks a significant shift from WRNR’s former 6,000-watt FM platform. We also understand that he has 99.5 FM available once an agreement with WNAV expires. This could be interesting, if not confusing!

Leadership Anne Arundel is now accepting applications for its 2025 Flagship Program, which is designed to develop community leadership skills. Starting in September 2024, this program will bring together diverse participants for an intensive 10-month curriculum covering various aspects of the county, from government to environment. The application deadline is March 31, 2024, and interested individuals can find more information on LeadershipAA.org and if anyone wants some first-hand knowledge–ping me, I am a graduate of the class of 21 and would be more than happy to discuss my experience.

Lastly, The Bernie House is hosting its annual Mardi Gras Ball on February 24, 2024, at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. This event is a crucial fundraiser for the organization, which provides transitional housing and support for domestic violence survivors. The two-year program focuses on more than shelter, aiming to prepare individuals and their families for a stable, successful future. The Mardi Gras Ball is not only a fundraiser but a celebration of strength and community solidarity against domestic abuse. Tickets and more info at theberniehouse.org

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Fresh, one chill Shih-Tzu mix that needs a home before the Super Bowl. And hopefully, you have some room in your heart and home for him. If you missed it, go back and have a listen–and check out the video!

On Saturday, we spoke with Matt & Bridgett from Wildberry Farm + Market, and that is one great little operation there! We dropped a bonus pod with Erik Evans all about the upcoming Annapolis Restaurant Week. And there will be two bonus pods dropping this week–one with the Secretary of Higher Education and another with a peek behind the walls of the US Naval Academy! So stay tuned for those!

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Ann Covington is here with her Monday Money Report. And George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecasted weather report you’re going to find! All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

